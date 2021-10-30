Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

