Putnam Investments LLC Invests $5.46 Million in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

