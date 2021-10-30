Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 87,139 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 87,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

