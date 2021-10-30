Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

