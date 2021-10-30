Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Reduced by Analyst

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

NYSE:UHS opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.17. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.