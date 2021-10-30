Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.80 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Insiders have sold a total of 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 over the last three months.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

