Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

