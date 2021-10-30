Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Issued By Capital One Financial

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for RPC in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 847,837 shares of company stock worth $3,511,726. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

