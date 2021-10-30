Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after buying an additional 355,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.