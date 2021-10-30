Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tapestry, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TPR opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

