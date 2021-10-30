Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $25.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $25.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,530.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $138.66 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,074.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,601.57 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,819.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,585.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.