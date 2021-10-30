Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

NYSE DLR opened at $157.81 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

