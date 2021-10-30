Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raised by Analyst

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

