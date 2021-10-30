Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $294.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $194.71 and a 12 month high of $304.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 34.9% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Littelfuse by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

