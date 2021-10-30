Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of PB stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

