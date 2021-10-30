Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Increased by Analyst

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

NYSE PWR opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $60.94 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

