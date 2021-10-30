QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 330,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 170,159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

