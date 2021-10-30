Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,207 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $214,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 59,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 568.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 96,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.98. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

