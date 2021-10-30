QuarkChain Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $184.57 million and approximately $42.94 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00250326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

