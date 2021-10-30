Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $128,000 in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Cinedigm as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 346,485 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 130.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Cinedigm Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

