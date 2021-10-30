Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 106.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,418,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SNRH opened at $9.79 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

