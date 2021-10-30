Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $654,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $2,419,000.

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

