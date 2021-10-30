Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $233.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

