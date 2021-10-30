Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Quinsam Capital stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Quinsam Capital has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

