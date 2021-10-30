Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

