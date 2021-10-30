Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. 613,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 124,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

