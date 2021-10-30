Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0038

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $55,442.22 and approximately $54.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00234535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 187.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

