Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RANJY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 6,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.924 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

RANJY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

