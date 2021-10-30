Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $593,983.80 and approximately $310,955.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00231161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

