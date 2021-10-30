Raymond James Cuts Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Price Target to C$37.00

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

PRN opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.98, a current ratio of 21.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$340.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$15.94 and a twelve month high of C$36.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.72.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

