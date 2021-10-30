Raymond James Increases CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $153.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.