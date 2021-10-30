Raymond James Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$5.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

