Raymond James Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.09 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

