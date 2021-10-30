Raymond James Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

