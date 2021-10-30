Raymond James Raises FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$241.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$241.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$236.25.

FSV stock opened at C$246.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. FirstService has a one year low of C$162.91 and a one year high of C$254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 77.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$235.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$218.75.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$863.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In other FirstService news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at C$5,567,007.60. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total value of C$485,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,369,754. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

