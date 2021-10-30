Raymond James Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $497.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $457.00 to $497.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $474.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.08. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,463,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after acquiring an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

