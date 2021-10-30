Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.76. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million. Analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.