Ready Capital (RC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ready Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

