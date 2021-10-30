Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Realogy stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Realogy has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.03.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Realogy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Realogy worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

