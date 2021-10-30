Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Realogy stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Realogy has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.03.
RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
Realogy Company Profile
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
