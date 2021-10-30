Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Down 3.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.97. 6,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,437,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

