Realty Income (O) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.