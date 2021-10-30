Receive Access Ecosystem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,030.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and $20,030.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.27 or 0.00450385 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.35 or 0.01022603 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

