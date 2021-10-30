Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

