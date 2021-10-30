Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 57.6% in October

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the September 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,997,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. 1,209,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.