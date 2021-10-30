Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

RDEIY opened at $10.37 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

