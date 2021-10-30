Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. 3,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red River Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 1,394.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

