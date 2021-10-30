Redwood Trust, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of RWT opened at $13.56 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.