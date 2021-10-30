Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Announces Earnings Results

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 74.95% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 1,356,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,147. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

