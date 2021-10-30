Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

