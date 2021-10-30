Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 421,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $107.36 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.